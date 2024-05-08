Metal shares rise

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 330.95 points or 1.07% at 31191.77 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.77%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.43%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.08%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.66%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.78%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.52%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.32%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.27%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.11 or 0.32% at 73274.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40 points or 0.18% at 22262.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.31 points or 0.16% at 45993.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.22 points or 0.19% at 13955.73.

On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 1094 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News