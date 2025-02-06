Business Standard

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 125.75 points or 0.49% at 25545.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.91%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.92%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.79%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.71%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.16%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.31%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.14%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.02%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 139.48 or 0.28% at 50647.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.97 points or 0.05% at 15032.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.1 points or 0.15% at 23660.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 82.76 points or 0.11% at 78188.52.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 1186 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Healthcare shares gain

Wall Street Rallies Despite Tech Earnings Volatility and Economic Signals

Information Technology shares rise

Vishnu Prakash bags contract worth Rs 248 crore from BHEL

Uno Minda Ltd Slides 1.47%

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

