Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 56.3 points or 0.18% at 30806.59 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.74%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.55%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.43%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 67.62 or 0.12% at 57220.03.