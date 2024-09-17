Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 56.3 points or 0.18% at 30806.59 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.74%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.55%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.43%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 67.62 or 0.12% at 57220.03.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.45 points or 0.03% at 17006.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 8.4 points or 0.03% at 25392.15.
The BSE Sensex index was down 15.51 points or 0.02% at 82973.27.
On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content