Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 56.3 points or 0.18% at 30806.59 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.74%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.55%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.43%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 67.62 or 0.12% at 57220.03.
 
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.45 points or 0.03% at 17006.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 8.4 points or 0.03% at 25392.15.

More From This Section

FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Droneacharya Aerial bags export order worth $240,000 for supplying drone components

Droneacharya Aerial bags export order worth $240,000 for supplying drone components

Indices nudge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices nudge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Dreamfolks Services launches highway dining for travellers

Dreamfolks Services launches highway dining for travellers

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

The BSE Sensex index was down 15.51 points or 0.02% at 82973.27.
On BSE,1585 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Firozabad blast, Firozabad explosion, Blast

Factory explosion in Firozabad kills 4, including 3-yr-old; 6 hospitalised

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted & mixed; Auto, Realty, Consumer, Media drag

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Foreign banks in regulatory standoff seek RBI relief on trading rules

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Saturday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee yields to doctors' demands, removes Kolkata police chief

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy

Investec bets on Adani Green, initiates with 'Buy'; sees 31% upside

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon