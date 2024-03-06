Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 536.75 points or 1.85% at 28536.22 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 6.59%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.86%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.85%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.83%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.04%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.34%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.58%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (up 2.44%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.82 or 0.02% at 73664.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.3 points or 0.13% at 22327.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1071.19 points or 2.37% at 44135.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 191.47 points or 1.42% at 13336.07.

On BSE,654 shares were trading in green, 3177 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News