Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 200.07 points or 0.85% at 23437.47 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.29%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.29%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.97%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.88%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.72%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.21%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.81%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 49.06 or 0.11% at 45205.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 35.95 points or 0.26% at 13844.8.

Also Read

bond markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty below 22,600; Airtel, M&M, Adani Group shares shine

AUS vs SA

Champions Trophy: What happens if AUS vs SA gets washed out in Rawalpindi?

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta to invest Rs 50,000 cr oil, gas in Assam, Tripura over 3-4 yrs

Australia vs South Africa live score updates

AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 Playing 11 Prediction

Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs SA playing 11, live match time, streaming

The Nifty 50 index was up 33.8 points or 0.15% at 22587.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.17 points or 0.35% at 74712.58.

On BSE,1829 shares were trading in green, 1978 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks slide

Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.69%

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 1.69%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekyccag report on Delhi liquor policy
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon