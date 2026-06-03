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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Oil India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 490.45, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.36% slide in NIFTY and a 12.24% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 490.45, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 23300.45. The Sensex is at 74020.15, down 0.84%. Oil India Ltd has gained around 3.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40189.65, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 495.5, up 1.42% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 15.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.36% slide in NIFTY and a 12.24% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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