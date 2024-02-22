Oil India signs MoU with The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore

To collaborate in green hydrogen domain

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oil India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT), a public sector company, on 22 February 2024 to explore opportunities in the domain of Green Hydrogen, including Green Ammonia / Green Methanol and other derivatives; to collaborate in decarbonizing initiatives like carbon dioxide sequestration; and to collaborate in any other potential avenues for decarbonization / clean energy transition / green fuels / renewable energy etc. that may present synergy between the parties and serve common business interests.