Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 62.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 62.30% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 116.79% to Rs 659.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 304.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.659.11304.0310.6414.5765.6436.5756.6928.8233.3220.53

