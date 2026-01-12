Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 62.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 116.79% to Rs 659.11 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 62.30% to Rs 33.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 116.79% to Rs 659.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 304.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales659.11304.03 117 OPM %10.6414.57 -PBDT65.6436.57 79 PBT56.6928.82 97 NP33.3220.53 62
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST