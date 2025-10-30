Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gift Nifty indicates positive opening for equities

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 39 points (or 0.11%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,540.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,692.81 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 7,500.04 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contrast with their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

 

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a rate cut in December was far from a foregone conclusion.

The US Fed on Wednesday slashed the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points, as expected, to bring it to 3.75%-4%.

Investors are awaited for signals from the first in-person meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Trump began his second term.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Wednesday after Powells remarks, having hit a record high earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2% at 47,632.00, while the S&P 500 ended marginally lower at 6,890.59. However, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.55% to a fresh record close of 23,958.47, supported by gains in Nvidia.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity benchmarks closed with modest gains on Wednesday, lifted by upbeat global cues. Investor sentiment improved ahead of an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and renewed optimism over a possible U.S.-China trade truce. The Nifty ended above the 26,050 level, driven by gains in energy and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex, surged 368.97 points or 0.44% to 84,997.13. The Nifty 50 index added 117.70 points or 0.45% to 26,053.90.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

