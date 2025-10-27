Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric drops on Rs 1,500 crore fundraise plan

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Ola Electric Mobility fell 3.52% to Rs 50.99 after the company announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through a mix of equity and convertible securities.

In an exchange filing, the electric two-wheeler maker said the fundraising may be carried out via further public offer, rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), private placement or any other permissible route, subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot and necessary regulatory clearances.

The proposed issue will include equity shares and/or convertible instruments such as warrants, ADRs, or GDRs, with pricing and other details to be decided by the board in due course.

 

The announcement comes at a time when Ola Electric is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position in Indias rapidly growing EV ecosystem. The fundraise is expected to support its upcoming product launches, charging network expansion, and R&D initiatives.

As on September 2025, promoters held 36.78% in the company.

Ola Electric Mobility is a leading Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer engaged in the integrated development of EV technology and components, including battery cells. Its manufacturing facility, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, produces EVs and key components and is positioned as one of Indias major EV hubs.

The company recently forayed into Indias Rs 1 lakh crore Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market with the launch of Ola Shakti, its first residential energy storage product.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

