Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.82%

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 19% over last one month compared to 9.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.96% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 1.82% today to trade at Rs 2328.95. The BSE Realty index is up 0.97% to quote at 7380.42. The index is up 9.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.39% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.14% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 3.06 % over last one year compared to the 6.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 19% over last one month compared to 9.69% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3285 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20761 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3088.55 on 24 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

