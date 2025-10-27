Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge gains as Q2 PAT jumps 18% QoQ to Rs 376 crore

Coforge gains as Q2 PAT jumps 18% QoQ to Rs 376 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Coforge jumped 3.54% to Rs 1,823 after it has reported an 18.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 375.8 crore on an 8.05% increase in revenue to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The companys dollar revenue for the period under review was $462 million, up 4.5% QoQ. In constant currency terms, the revenue for the September 2025 quarter grew 5.9% sequentially.

EBITDA improved by 15.33% QoQ to Rs 728.2 crore, and EBITDA margin expanded by 115 basis points QoQ to 18.3% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 558.2 crore, up by 52.76% from Rs 365.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Coforges order intake for the quarter was $514 million. The executable order book over the next twelve months is at $1.63 billion, a 26.7% YoY increase. The company signed 5 large deals in Q2 FY26 across North America and APAC.

Headcount as of 30 September 2025 stood at 34,896, with a net addition of 709 sequentially. The company managed to maintain its attrition rate at 11.4%, which is among the lowest in the industry.

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty tops 25,900; PSBs, realty, metal stocks lead

Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Oct. 24

Trump leaves Malaysia after signing trade deals, Thai-Cambodia peace treaty

Coforge

Coforge gains 6% as analysts turn bullish after Q2, see up to 36% upside

life insurance, insurance

PB Fintech Q2 preview: PAT may rise 145% YoY, rev 48%; GST impact in focus

real estate

Sobha vs DLF vs Brigade: Top real estate stock for your portfolio

Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge, said, "The 8.1% sequential INR growth in Q2, a next twelve-month signed order book that is 26.7% higher YoY, a sales execution engine that signed 14 large deals last year and has already closed 10 large deals in the first half of this year, and an EBIT margin expansion of 250 bps QoQ, coupled with one of the lowest employee attrition rates across the industry, are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal year '26. We remain steadfast in our commitment to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth despite the uncertain macros.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (face value Rs 2) for FY 202526, with 31 October 2025 as the record date. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. It leads with its product engineering approach and leverages AI, cloud, data, integration, and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.82%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 1.82%

eClerx Services rallies as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

eClerx Services rallies as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions empanelled as 5G FWA system integrator for BSNL AP Telecom Circle

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions empanelled as 5G FWA system integrator for BSNL AP Telecom Circle

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

INR edges lower in opening trades

INR edges lower in opening trades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekKurnool Bus Fire AccidentReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon