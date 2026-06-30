Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2026.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 10.91% to Rs 44.83 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 177.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 109.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 9.32% to Rs 59.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 7.52% to Rs 1272.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd exploded 7.08% to Rs 587.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48165 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd advanced 5.86% to Rs 229.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

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