Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric's S1X (3 kWh and 4 kWh) scooter receives PLI certification

Ola Electric's S1X (3 kWh and 4 kWh) scooter receives PLI certification

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility has achieved another significant milestone with its mass-market scooters S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh receiving Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements as per the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto components. Both the S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh scooters have successfully met the stringent minimum localization criteria of 50%, as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
With this, Ola Electric has become the only 2W and pure-play EV manufacturer to receive the certification for compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements (PLI certificate) for four products - S1 Air, S1 Pro, S1 X (3 kWh, and 4 kWh). The company had earlier received the certificate for S1 Air at the Auto PLI Conclave organised in January 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The certification has been granted by The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) after testing of the product and checks on the localisation of the components. Under the scheme, Ola Electric is eligible for incentives for up to five consecutive financial years, commencing from Fiscal 2024. The incentive would range between 13% and 18% of the determined sales value (DSV) of the products.
Ola Electric has also been awarded 20GWh capacity by the government under its PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery storage in March 2022. The company is eligible to receive incentives under the Cell PLI scheme over a five-year period from the date of commissioning of the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

Cyient

Cyient gains 6% on 14.5% stake sale plan in subsidiary; Cyient DLM slips 3%

Badlapur protest

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 150 pts, Nifty below 24,700; IT, Bank, Realty stocks decline

housing, housing finance

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: 40,000 flats on sale, starting price Rs 11,5 lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon