Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Olympic Management & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.07 -29 OPM %-900.00-900.00 --880.00-185.71 - PBDT-0.08-0.07 -14 -0.35-0.07 -400 PBT-0.08-0.08 0 -0.37-0.09 -311 NP-0.09-0.08 -13 -0.45-0.16 -181

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2025 quarter

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 51.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 51.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon