IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.10% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.10% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.37% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.101.53 -28 6.485.83 11 OPM %32.7314.38 -26.0817.32 - PBDT0.340.24 42 1.551.07 45 PBT0.180.22 -18 0.990.98 1 NP0.130.16 -19 0.740.73 1
