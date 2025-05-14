Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 51.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 51.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 118927.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors declined 51.34% to Rs 8470.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 118927.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.37% to Rs 27830.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31399.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 436821.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 431212.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118927.00118300.00 1 436821.00431212.00 1 OPM %14.1414.10 -12.8513.41 - PBDT17365.0016685.00 4 57586.0056607.00 2 PBT12070.009542.00 26 34330.0029368.00 17 NP8470.0017407.00 -51 27830.0031399.00 -11

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

