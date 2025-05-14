Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 27.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 4259.00 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 27.49% to Rs 582.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 4259.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4152.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4259.004152.40 3 OPM %10.9815.34 -PBDT616.70941.00 -34 PBT548.10878.10 -38 NP582.00802.60 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 90.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 10.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Signature Green Corporation standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 34.73% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

