Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 6.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.26% to Rs 858.54 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 6.99% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.26% to Rs 858.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 679.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales858.54679.97 26 OPM %1.461.61 -PBDT9.098.23 10 PBT8.477.69 10 NP6.436.01 7
