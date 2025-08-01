Indegene consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 760.80 croreNet profit of Indegene rose 32.73% to Rs 116.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 760.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 676.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales760.80676.50 12 OPM %20.4119.05 -PBDT173.70139.70 24 PBT152.10119.60 27 NP116.4087.70 33
