Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.J.S Enterprises hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 43 cr

S.J.S Enterprises hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

S.J.S Enterprises surged 7.63% to Rs 1756 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.4% to Rs 43.03 crore on 25.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 241.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Revenue growth was supported by 44.3% YoY growth in the two-wheeler (2W) segment and 16.5% YoY growth in the Passenger Vehicle segment.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 49.8% YoY to Rs 58.05 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 40.9% to Rs 728.4 crore, compared with Rs 517 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 29.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 26.6% in Q2 FY25.

 

Exports grew 40.9% YoY to Rs 23.19 crore constituting 9.6% of total consolidated sales.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.5% to Rs 77.60 crore on 18.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 451.42 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250pts; Nifty below 25,700; SMIDs fall; Metal, IT shares drop

bajaj finance logo

Festive season boosts Bajaj Finance consumer loan disbursals by 27%

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp down 5%; why world's largest 2W maker is under pressure?

SpiceJet

SpiceJet appoints ex-IndiGo COO Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

Sun Pharma Q2 results

Sun Pharma Q2 preview: Profit may dip YoY despite revenue growth; details

K. A. Joseph, managing director, SJS Enterprises, said, Building on the strong momentum from the previous quarter, Q2 FY2026 was a milestone period for SJS. The Company delivered its highest-ever consolidated revenue and profits during the quarter, supported by strong demand across both 2W and PV segments.

SJS delivered its 24th consecutive quarter of industry outperformance, with revenue rising 25.4% YoY to Rs 241.76 crore, led by 44.3% growth in 2W, 16.5% growth in PV and 16% YoY growth in consumer segment. EBITDA margin was at 29.6% and PAT margin at 17.9%."

Sanjay Thapar, executive director & Group CEO, SJS Enterprises, said, Q2 FY2026 performance is an inflection point for SJS. Our strategic initiatives and strong execution have led to SJS achieving business results in Q2FY26 almost equal to our annual performance of FY21. What SJS once achieved in a full year, we now deliver in a single quarter.

We also achieved our highest-ever exports revenue of Rs 231.9 Mn, contributing 9.6% of consolidated revenue in Q2FY26. This strong growth was driven by new projects from key global OEMs and expanding presence across regions such as North America. Looking ahead, we aim to increase exports to 1415% of consolidated revenue by FY28 through diversification and new customer additions.

Our MoU with BOE Varitronix (Hong Kong), marks a strategic step in manufacturing 4W automotive displays in India. We are actively expanding our capabilities in Optical Cover Glass and automotive displays through this collaboration. These premium product additions will help increase kit value and strengthen our position as a one-stop decorative aesthetics solutions partner for OEMs.

S.J.S Enterprises is a leading provider of aesthetic products and solutions catering primarily to the automotive and consumer appliance industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including decals, 3D lux badges, overlays, aluminium badges, chrome-plated parts, and optical plastics.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,784.80 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 263 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex slumps 263 pts; metal shares decline

Power Grid slides after Q2 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 cr

Power Grid slides after Q2 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 cr

Max Estates clocks PAT of Rs 7.8 crore in Q2

Max Estates clocks PAT of Rs 7.8 crore in Q2

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon