Sensex slumps 263 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex slumps 263 pts; metal shares decline

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 25,700 level. Metal shares declined after advancing in past trading session.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 265.52 points or 0.32% to 83,712.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 91.05 points or 0.35% to 25,672.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.40%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,626 shares rose and 2,301 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% to 12.70. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,784.40 at a premium of 109.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,675.10.

 

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.23% to 10,521.75. The index added 0.68% in the previous trading session.

Welspun Corp (down 2.53%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.4%), National Aluminium Company (down 2.38%), NMDC (down 1.91%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.57%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.55%), Tata Steel (down 1.29%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.2%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.18%) and Jindal Stainless (down 1.16%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

3M India zoomed 17.23% after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Kirloskar Brothers fell 2.24% after the company reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumped 8.46% after the company announced the signing of $150 million technology ownership transfer (ToT) agreement with Israel-based technology firm.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

