Onesource Industries & Ventures standalone net profit rises 790.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 366.05% to Rs 20.18 croreNet profit of Onesource Industries & Ventures rose 790.91% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 366.05% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.184.33 366 OPM %6.592.08 -PBDT1.330.15 787 PBT1.330.15 787 NP0.980.11 791
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content