Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC arm acquires minority stake in ACG from Equinor

ONGC arm acquires minority stake in ACG from Equinor

Image

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ONGC Videsh has acquired 0.615% stake in offshore Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) field in Azerbaijan from Equinor.

ACG is a super-giant offshore filed in Caspian Sea operated by oil major BP since 1999. The field has been developed in phases and a seventh production platform, Azeri Central East, has been commissioned in early 2024. The other partners in the field are SOCAR, MOL, INPEX, Exxon, Turkiye Petrolleri AO and Itochu. The field has a contract term till 31st December 2049.

The company has also acquired 0.737% Shares of Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline company through its wholly owned subsidiary ONGC BTC.

 

Baku-Tbilisi Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline carries oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field and condensate from Shah Deniz across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Tkiye.

The total investment for this acquisition is around $60 million. This acquisition is in addition to ONGC Videshs existing 2.31% participating interest (PI) in the ACG field and 2.36% shareholding in BTC pipeline.

The said acquisition is consistent with its strategic objective of energy security of the nation by adding high-quality international assets with equity oil to its existing portfolio.

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held 58.89% stake in ONGC as of September 2024.

The company reported 17.05% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 11,984.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 10,238.10 crore in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations declined 3.6% YoY to Rs 33,880.88 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

WAISL standalone net profit declines 46.97% in the September 2024 quarter

WAISL standalone net profit declines 46.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Equinox India Developments receives ratings action from Infomerics Valuation

Equinox India Developments receives ratings action from Infomerics Valuation

Reliance Power receives ratings action from ICRA

Reliance Power receives ratings action from ICRA

Padget Electronics to commence production of Google Pixel (Smart Phones)

Padget Electronics to commence production of Google Pixel (Smart Phones)

The counter rose 1.84% to end at Rs 256.75 on Friday, 29 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Prime Minister's XI

India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss delayed due to rain

Pakistan Protest, Pakistan Violence

PTI supporters in Washington hold funeral prayers for Islamabad victims

Kane Williamson

NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson reaches 9000 Test runs in Christchurch

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Latest LIVE: Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI hits 349

Israel-Hezbollah, Israel war

Israelis wary of returning to north, don't trust ceasefire with Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon