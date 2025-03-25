Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 6.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.09%

Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 6.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.09%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Onward Technologies Ltd has lost 4.92% over last one month compared to 6.92% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% rise in the SENSEX

Onward Technologies Ltd gained 6.95% today to trade at Rs 289.9. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.09% to quote at 37013.36. The index is down 6.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Technologies Ltd increased 4.99% and Subex Ltd added 4.01% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 3.32 % over last one year compared to the 7.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Onward Technologies Ltd has lost 4.92% over last one month compared to 6.92% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12407 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 516.2 on 16 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 246.55 on 12 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with limited gains in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade with limited gains in early trade; breadth positive

EaseMyTrip.com forays into Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets

EaseMyTrip.com forays into Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets

Godrej Properties garners sales of over Rs 1,000 cr from its first project in Hyderabad

Godrej Properties garners sales of over Rs 1,000 cr from its first project in Hyderabad

Ola Electric announces settlement of outstanding dues with Rosmerta Group

Ola Electric announces settlement of outstanding dues with Rosmerta Group

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Hyundai Motor India, RVNL, GRSE

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Hyundai Motor India, RVNL, GRSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon