Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 1788.80 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 5.47% to Rs 546.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 577.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 1788.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1673.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1788.801673.90 7 OPM %42.2244.84 -PBDT813.70846.80 -4 PBT797.20829.00 -4 NP546.10577.70 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content