REC consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 15152.67 croreNet profit of REC rose 9.34% to Rs 4414.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4037.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 15152.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13682.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15152.6713682.43 11 OPM %96.8699.29 -PBDT5555.605103.37 9 PBT5548.945097.39 9 NP4414.934037.72 9
