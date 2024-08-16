Business Standard
Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 18.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 18.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 19.37% to Rs 63.44 crore
Net profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 18.55% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.37% to Rs 63.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.4478.68 -19 OPM %64.3473.78 -PBDT26.8137.66 -29 PBT6.1217.14 -64 NP6.858.41 -19
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

