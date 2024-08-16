Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 78.84 crore
Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 36.29% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 78.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.8479.41 -1 OPM %10.6210.50 -PBDT5.888.08 -27 PBT2.935.22 -44 NP2.233.50 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty above 24,300; Nifty SmallCap gains 1%

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Leading NCP huge responsibility, seat-sharing talks moving positively: Ajit

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane Ernesto becomes Category 2 storm as it races toward Bermuda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon