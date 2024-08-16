Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 78.84 croreNet profit of Pavna Industries declined 36.29% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 78.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.8479.41 -1 OPM %10.6210.50 -PBDT5.888.08 -27 PBT2.935.22 -44 NP2.233.50 -36
