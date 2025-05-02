Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.53%

Orient Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.53%

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Orient Technologies Ltd has lost 9.53% over last one month compared to 1.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.81% rise in the SENSEX

Orient Technologies Ltd rose 3.53% today to trade at Rs 351.6. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.49% to quote at 35223. The index is down 1.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd increased 3.02% and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 2.96% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 3.24 % over last one year compared to the 7.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Orient Technologies Ltd has lost 9.53% over last one month compared to 1.18% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.81% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26245 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 674.3 on 20 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.55 on 08 Oct 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bank credit growth to farm sector slows to 10.4% in March: RBI data

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Indices drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 24,450; VIX slumps 4.63%

GIFT Nifty hints towards muted start to equities on D-Street

Bajaj Auto sells 3.65 lakh units in April 2025

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

