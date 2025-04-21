Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.57%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.55%

Apr 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 12.82% over last one month compared to 7.42% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.87% rise in the SENSEX

Orient Technologies Ltd gained 3.57% today to trade at Rs 391.7. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.55% to quote at 33455.86. The index is down 7.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd increased 2.85% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.74% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 2 % over last one year compared to the 8.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 12.82% over last one month compared to 7.42% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3262 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41517 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 674.3 on 20 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.55 on 08 Oct 2024.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

