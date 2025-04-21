Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Wind executes 900 MW of turnkey project from Purvah Green

Inox Wind executes 900 MW of turnkey project from Purvah Green

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

To commence phase-wise commissioning from FY26 onwards

Inox Wind updated today that the execution of the 990 MW turnkey order out of the 1,500 MW framework agreement signed is in full swing across multiple locations in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. IWL has received all the advances related to these projects and commissioning is expected in phases from FY26 onwards. This order from Purvah Green, a subsidiary of CESC, is the single largest wind order awarded by an IPP in India to any wind OEM.

India's forex reserves rise by $1.57 billion to $677.84 billion

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Axis Finance standalone net profit declines 2.37% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

