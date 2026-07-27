Orient Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.14%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.09%

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 10.36% over last one month compared to 5.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.64% drop in the SENSEX

Orient Technologies Ltd gained 6.14% today to trade at Rs 274.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.09% to quote at 28016.91. The index is up 5.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Xchanging Solutions Ltd increased 4.48% and Innovana Thinklabs Ltd added 4.42% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.96% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 10.36% over last one month compared to 5.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.64% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7487 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56522 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 467.27 on 07 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 222.1 on 30 Mar 2026.

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