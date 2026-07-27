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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests strong start for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests strong start for equities

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 112 points lower, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,892.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,453.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 11,728.95 crore so far in July (till 24 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

 

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Global Market:

Asian markets advanced on Monday as the fighting between the U.S. and Iran paused over the weekend.

Cooling of tensions in the Middle East sent international benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery down 4.88% to around $92 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped over 5% to $84.84 a barrel.

Tensions elsewhere mounted after Ukraine struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which prompted Tehran to accuse Kyiv of a "hostile and criminal act.

Last week on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended near flat on Friday, weighed down by chip stocks, as investors assessed the latest developments regarding the Middle East conflict.

The broad market index added just 0.05% and closed at 7,411.98 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to end at 24,975.82.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 235.60 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 51,947.25.

The focus now remains on upcoming megacap earnings and the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week.

Domestic Market:

Key benchmark indices recovered from their intraday lows on Friday as Brent crude retreated below the $100-a-barrel mark after briefly crossing the milestone earlier in the session. The Nifty rebounded from an intraday low of 23,606.30, aided by value buying after recent market declines, a recovery in the rupee and gains in banking stocks.

However, the relief rally was not enough to reverse losses, with the Sensex and Nifty ending lower for a fifth consecutive session. The Nifty settled below the 23,800 mark as lingering concerns over elevated crude prices, escalating Middle East tensions and sustained foreign fund outflows continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Auto, metal and oil & gas stocks led the decline.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 331.62 points or 0.43% to 76,059.77. The Nifty 50 index fell 102.15 points or 0.43% to 23,767.45. Over five consecutive sessions, the Sensex has lost 2.67%, while the Nifty has slipped 2.32%.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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