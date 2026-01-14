Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 45.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 953.47 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 45.28% to Rs 108.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 199.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 953.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 939.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.953.47939.1723.3126.26264.77281.82241.96255.85108.89199.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News