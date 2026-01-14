Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pace Digitek receives order of Rs 375.72 cr from Bondada Engineering

Pace Digitek receives order of Rs 375.72 cr from Bondada Engineering

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
Pace Digitek has received an order worth Rs. 375.72 crore (including GST) from Bondada Engineering (BEL) for Balance of System (BOS) works for setting up a 300 MW AC Solar Power Project, for Supply, Erection and Commissioning under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three (3) years.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

