Pace Digitek receives order of Rs 375.72 cr from Bondada Engineering
Pace Digitek has received an order worth Rs. 375.72 crore (including GST) from Bondada Engineering (BEL) for Balance of System (BOS) works for setting up a 300 MW AC Solar Power Project, for Supply, Erection and Commissioning under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three (3) years.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:32 PM IST