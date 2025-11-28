Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

Oriental Rail Infra gains on winning Rs 3-cr North Western railway order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 1.96% to Rs 153.50 after it has bagged a contract worth Rs 2,55,45,135.60 from North Western Railway, Indian Railways, for the manufacture & supply of 726 coupler bodies with shank wear plates used in freight wagons.

As per the payment terms, the company will receive 95% of the value against the receipt challan and the remaining 5% against the Receipt Note, or 100% upon issuance of the Receipt Note. The order, placed by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be executed by November 30, 2026.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority and confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The firm reported a 2% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 10.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 28.33% YoY to Rs 133.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Ashoka Buildcon provides full exit to Investors of Ashoka Concessions

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon