Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 10.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 6.84 croreNet profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 10.58% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.847.28 -6 OPM %91.0891.07 -PBDT4.514.06 11 PBT4.383.96 11 NP3.242.93 11
