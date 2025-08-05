Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 18.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 18.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 18.87% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.046.98 15 OPM %10.0710.89 -PBDT0.930.74 26 PBT0.840.71 18 NP0.630.53 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 109.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 109.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon