Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 18.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 8.04 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 18.87% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.046.98 15 OPM %10.0710.89 -PBDT0.930.74 26 PBT0.840.71 18 NP0.630.53 19
