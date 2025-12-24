Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps rises after bagging Rs 180 crore contract from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps rises after bagging Rs 180 crore contract from MSEDCL

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Oswal Pumps added 2.31% to Rs 543 after the company announced that it has has received letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for a project worth Rs 180 crore.

The contract covers the design, manufacture, and installation of off-grid DC solar water pumping systems for farmers in Maharashtra. These systems will have capacities of 3HP, 5HP, and 7.5HP.

The scope includes full transportation, testing, and commissioning at each site. Additionally, the project provides a five-year warranty, ongoing maintenance, and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) under the PM Kusum B "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana.

The letter of empanelment is valid up to one year. The installation is be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of work order.

 

Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors, and solar modules, which it sells under the 'Oswal brand.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.24% to Rs 97.50 crore on a 73.90% increase in revenue to Rs 539.64 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar rises on bagging renewable energy project

ACME Solar rises on bagging renewable energy project

RPP Infra Projects bags Rs 66-cr contract from IPRCL

RPP Infra Projects bags Rs 66-cr contract from IPRCL

GNFC awards Rs 360-cr Ammonium Nitrate-II plant contract to Toyo Engineering India

GNFC awards Rs 360-cr Ammonium Nitrate-II plant contract to Toyo Engineering India

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon