Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr
From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution CompanyOswal Pumps has received Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 6,896 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS') which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojna. The total value of 6,896 SPWPS is Rs. 162.06 crore approx. (including GST).
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST