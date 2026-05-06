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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Oswal Pumps has received Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 6,896 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS') which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojna. The total value of 6,896 SPWPS is Rs. 162.06 crore approx. (including GST).

 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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