NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

NMDC announced the prices of iron ore effective 06 May 2026 as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) Rs 5,500/- Per Ton

Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) Rs 4,700/- Per Ton

Note: These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.