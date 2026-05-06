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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
NMDC announced the prices of iron ore effective 06 May 2026 as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) Rs 5,500/- Per Ton
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) Rs 4,700/- Per Ton

Note: These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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