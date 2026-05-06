NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May
NMDC announced the prices of iron ore effective 06 May 2026 as under:
Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) Rs 5,500/- Per Ton
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) Rs 4,700/- Per Ton
Note: These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST