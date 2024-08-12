P. H. Capital standalone net profit declines 64.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 47.30 crore

Net profit of P. H. Capital declined 64.72% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 47.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.3043.723.6210.911.684.721.614.681.213.43