P. H. Capital standalone net profit declines 64.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 47.30 croreNet profit of P. H. Capital declined 64.72% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 47.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.3043.72 8 OPM %3.6210.91 -PBDT1.684.72 -64 PBT1.614.68 -66 NP1.213.43 -65
