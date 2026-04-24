Pace Digitek partners with NEC XON, South Africa

To facilitate market entry into select African markets

Pace Digitek together with its subsidiary Lineage Power (LPPL) has announced an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership with NEC XON Systems Proprietary, South Africa.

Under this partnership, NEC XON will market, distribute and deploy the Company's product portfolio, including grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and related energy solutions, across South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Mauritius. NEC XON will serve as the go-to-market and deployment partner, while Pace Digitek and LPPL will continue to focus on product development, manufacturing and supply.

This partnership marks a key step in Pace Digitek's international expansion, enabling entry into select African markets through an established regional partner. Africa represents a high-growth opportunity for grid-scale energy storage solutions, driven by increasing renewable integration, grid stability requirements and rising demand for reliable power infrastructure. NEC XON's established presence, strong customer relationships and proven execution track record across the region provide an effective platform for Pace Digitek to address these opportunities.

The collaboration combines Pace Digitek's integrated BESS manufacturing and product capabilities and NEC XON's regional market access, systems integration expertise and project execution capabilities to create a scalable and execution-oriented growth platform.

The partnership will enable Pace Digitek to establish structured demand channels across new geographies and facilitate market entry by leveraging NEC XON's regional footprint. It will also reinforce Pace Digitek's positioning as a product-led energy solutions provider, while strengthening its execution capabilities in international markets, supported by NEC XON's proven delivery track record.

For NEC XON, the partnership expands its energy solutions portfolio with integrated BESS offerings, leverages LPPL's manufacturing capabilities and product quality and enhances its ability to address evolving demand for reliable and scalable energy infrastructure.