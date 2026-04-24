Indusind Bank reports turnaround Q4 numbers

IndusInd Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 532.71 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 2,235.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a sharp turnaround in performance.

On a sequential basis, net profit surged 230.54% from Rs 161.16 crore posted in the December quarter.

Total income rose 12.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,711.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The bank posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 730.95 crore in Q4 FY26, against a pre-tax loss of Rs 2,889.08 crore in Q4 FY25.

The Banks financial results include the financial results of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), a business correspondent (BC) of the Bank involved in originating small ticket loans for the Bank and IndusInd Marketing and Financial Services Private Limited (IMFS), an associate of the Bank.

On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 594.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 2,328.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income rose 12.13% YoY to Rs 12,719.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) came in at Rs 2,295 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 491 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) rose 43.40% YoY to Rs 4,371 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.39% in Q4 FY26, compared with 3.52% in Q3 FY26 and 2.25% in Q4 FY25.

The banks deposits declined 2.66% to Rs 3,99,931 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,10,862 crore in Q4 FY25. CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,24,933 crore, including current account deposits of Rs 35,034 crore and savings account deposits of Rs 89,899 crore. CASA deposits comprised 31.24% of total deposits as of 31 March 2026. Retail deposits, as per LCR, stood at Rs 1,82,896 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,86,503 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Advances as of 31 March 2026 were Rs 3,15,871 crores, recording de-growth of 8.44% as against Rs 345,019 crores as of 31 March 2025.

Asset quality saw a marginal deterioration, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 3.43% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 3.13% a year earlier. Net NPAs stood at 1%, up from 0.95% in the previous year.

The Provision Coverage Ratio was improved to 71% as at 31 March 2026 compared to 70% recorded as of 31 March 2025. Provisions and contingencies (other than tax) for the year ended 31 March 2026 were Rs 7,969 crore, up 11.67% compared to Rs 7,136 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The banks total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel III guidelines stood at 17.48% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 16.24% as of 31 March 2025. Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.20% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 15.10% a year earlier. Risk-weighted assets stood at Rs 3,93,543 crore, compared with Rs 4,19,535 crore a year ago.

As of 31 March 2026, the banks distribution network included 3,136 branches and banking outlets, along with 2,870 onsite and offsite ATMs, compared with 3,081 branches and banking outlets and 3,027 ATMs as of 31 March 2025. The client base stood at approximately 42 million as of 31 March 2026.

Rajiv Anand, the MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, said, At IndusInd Bank, we are seeing improved growth momentum across businesses, supported by focused execution and strengthening fundamentals. In our microfinance portfolio, lower slippages during the quarter have contributed to better asset quality. We believe this reflects stronger underlying discipline and is not a one-off improvement. Our focus remains on sustaining this through prudent underwriting, calibrated risk management and consistent execution.

In Q4 FY26, the Bank delivered steady operating performance, with pre-provision operating profit at Rs. 2,295 crores, up 1% QoQ, and profit after tax at Rs 594 crores. The balance sheet remains well supported, with capital adequacy of 17.48% and strong liquidity. While geopolitical uncertainties persist, Indias growth outlook remains stable, and we remain focused on participating in this growth in a prudent and sustainable manner."

The banks board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (15% on a face value of Rs 10) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The record date has been fixed as 26 June 2026.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.