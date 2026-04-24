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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon secures power sector related project in Angola

Ashoka Buildcon secures power sector related project in Angola

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon announced that the company had submitted bid to the Ministry of Energy and Water, the Republic of Angola, for the project viz. Electricity Sector Improvement and Access Project'.

Further to update that the company has received Letter of Contract Acceptance for the said project. The accepted bid cost of the project is USD 72,359,639.46.

 

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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