Ashoka Buildcon secures power sector related project in Angola
Ashoka Buildcon announced that the company had submitted bid to the Ministry of Energy and Water, the Republic of Angola, for the project viz. Electricity Sector Improvement and Access Project'.
Further to update that the company has received Letter of Contract Acceptance for the said project. The accepted bid cost of the project is USD 72,359,639.46.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST