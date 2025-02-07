Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Pan India Corporation reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-400.00 -PBDT-0.060.17 PL PBT-0.060.17 PL NP-0.060.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Camex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Camex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 384.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 384.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Soma Papers & Industries standalone net profit rises 540.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Soma Papers & Industries standalone net profit rises 540.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon