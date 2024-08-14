Capfin India standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Capfin India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.060.0216.67150.000.010.030.010.030.010.03