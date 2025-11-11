Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 773.22 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 20.19% to Rs 52.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 773.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 698.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales773.22698.91 11 OPM %8.888.35 -PBDT68.2155.29 23 PBT64.7452.55 23 NP52.9944.09 20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

