Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 9.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 670.78 crore
Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 9.33% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 670.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 529.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales670.78529.53 27 OPM %9.8111.05 -PBDT64.1759.27 8 PBT61.4356.85 8 NP50.1745.89 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot's Bronze medal match at 1 PM IST

VBL sees profit booking after Q2CY24 results meet estimates; stock down 6%

LIVE: Tax rates cut to record low, we increased allocation for ministries, says PM Modi

Delhi coaching mishap video: How a car caused flood water to breach gates

Paytm launches NFC card soundbox with integrated card payment system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon